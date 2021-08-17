EU states resume evacuations from Kabul

EU countries have resumed evacuations from Kabul airport, the last piece of allied-controlled territory in Afghanistan, as Taliban forces urged people to return to normal life.

A German air force transport plane landed and took off again on Tuesday (17 August) evening after circling the airport for five hours and almost running out of fuel, according to DPA.

It dropped off German paratroopers to help US forces and left with a handful of evacuees for Tashkent.

But another G...