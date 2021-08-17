Ad
Kabul airport (Photo: UR-SDV)

EU states resume evacuations from Kabul

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have resumed evacuations from Kabul airport, the last piece of allied-controlled territory in Afghanistan, as Taliban forces urged people to return to normal life.

A German air force transport plane landed and took off again on Tuesday (17 August) evening after circling the airport for five hours and almost running out of fuel, according to DPA.

It dropped off German paratroopers to help US forces and left with a handful of evacuees for Tashkent.

But another G...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Kabul airport (Photo: UR-SDV)

