euobserver
HSBC, the largest bank, reports 58 percent of all profits in a tax haven, while Swedbank isn not active in tax havens at all. (Photo: George Rex)

European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens

EU & the World
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The research group EU Tax Observatory reported on Monday (6 September) that 36 major banks in Europe store around €20bn (on average about 14 percent of their yearly profits) in tax havens each year.

That figure has remained stable since 2014, the start of the period under study.

However, there is a large discrepancy between the banks. HSBC, the largest bank, reports 58 percent of all its profits in a tax haven, while Swedbank is not active in tax havens at all.

Other major ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

