Ad
euobserver
Trump agreed to Putin's "demand" that the two countries will not interfere in each other's affairs. (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Trump loses badly in debut with Putin

EU & the World
Opinion
by Tomas Prouza, Prague,

The meeting between US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit, which took place on 7-8 July in Hamburg, confirmed the expected naivete of the American president. But what scared me was Trump's belief that the West and Russia are equal in their values and goals.

The fact that Trump and Putin discussed the Russian meddling into the US presidential election, and that Trump accepted Putin's claims at ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Trump and Putin take centre stage at G20
Trump visit falls short of Polish expectations
Macron and Putin hold uneasy first talks
Trump-Putin 'chemistry' fizzles in Hamburg
Trump agreed to Putin's "demand" that the two countries will not interfere in each other's affairs. (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections