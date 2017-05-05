Ad
euobserver
Putin told a German reporter after meeting Merkel on Tuesday that "we never interfere in other countries' politics" (Photo: kremlin.ru)

German spy chief warns Kremlin on election hack

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A German spy chief has warned “the Kremlin” against taking the “political decision” to interfere in Germany’s election by using hacked information.

The warning came amid evidence that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, which reports directly to Russian president Vladimir Putin, stole information from the German parliament in 2015.

It also tried to steal material from Germany’s main political parties, the CDU and the SPD, in the run-up to the German vote in September.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia suspected of Macron hack
Sex and lies: Russia's EU news
Fake news takes centre stage in French election
French and German votes 'crucial' to Putin's agenda
Putin told a German reporter after meeting Merkel on Tuesday that "we never interfere in other countries' politics" (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections