German spy chief warns Kremlin on election hack

A German spy chief has warned “the Kremlin” against taking the “political decision” to interfere in Germany’s election by using hacked information.

The warning came amid evidence that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, which reports directly to Russian president Vladimir Putin, stole information from the German parliament in 2015.

It also tried to steal material from Germany’s main political parties, the CDU and the SPD, in the run-up to the German vote in September.