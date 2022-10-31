Grain vessels leave Ukraine despite Russia torpedoing deal

At least 12 cargo ships departed from Ukrainian ports on Monday (31 October), despite Russia's withdrawal from a United Nations-brokered grain export deal, according to Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

These include a vessel headed for Ethiopia with 40,000 tonnes of grain.

Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a UN grain deal has triggered concerns over food security worldwide — but efforts are underway to keep the deal in force.

"We support ...