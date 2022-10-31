Ad
Global wheat prices jumped by five percent on Monday, following Russia’s withdrawal from a UN grain deal (Photo: Jon Bunting)

Grain vessels leave Ukraine despite Russia torpedoing deal

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

At least 12 cargo ships departed from Ukrainian ports on Monday (31 October), despite Russia's withdrawal from a United Nations-brokered grain export deal, according to Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

These include a vessel headed for Ethiopia with 40,000 tonnes of grain.

Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a UN grain deal has triggered concerns over food security worldwide — but efforts are underway to keep the deal in force.

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

