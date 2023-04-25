EU should list Iranian guard as terrorists, dissidents tell MEPs

Prominent Iranian human rights defenders are demanding the EU list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

"Call the IRGC what it is and officially name this nefarious, bloodthirsty and corrupt entity as a terrorist organisation," said Hamed Esmaeillion, an Iranian-Canadian social activist.

Esmaeillion's comments were made in a hearing with MEPs sitting on the human right committee on Tuesday (25 April).

The European Parliament has been dem...