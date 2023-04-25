Ad
euobserver
'Call the IRGC what it is and officially name this nefarious, bloodthirsty and corrupt entity as a terrorist organisation,' said Hamed Esmaeillion, an Iranian-Canadian social activist (Photo: Paula Soler)

EU should list Iranian guard as terrorists, dissidents tell MEPs

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Prominent Iranian human rights defenders are demanding the EU list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

"Call the IRGC what it is and officially name this nefarious, bloodthirsty and corrupt entity as a terrorist organisation," said Hamed Esmaeillion, an Iranian-Canadian social activist.

Esmaeillion's comments were made in a hearing with MEPs sitting on the human right committee on Tuesday (25 April).

The European Parliament has been dem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence
Thousands of Iranians march through Brussels demanding stricter EU sanctions
Iranian abroad: 'We are fighting a despotic regime'
'Call the IRGC what it is and officially name this nefarious, bloodthirsty and corrupt entity as a terrorist organisation,' said Hamed Esmaeillion, an Iranian-Canadian social activist (Photo: Paula Soler)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections