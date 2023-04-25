EU should list Iranian guard as terrorists, dissidents tell MEPs

Prominent Iranian human rights defenders are demanding the EU list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.
"Call the IRGC what it is and officially name this nefarious, bloodthirsty and corrupt entity as a terrorist organisation," said Hamed Esmaeillion, an Iranian-Canadian social activist.
Esmaeillion's comments were made in a hearing with MEPs sitting on the human right committee on Tuesday (25 April).
The European Parliament has been dem...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.