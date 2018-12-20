Europe can fill security gap left by US in Syria

The decision by president Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from Syria has sent shock waves throughout Syria, the Middle East and the entire globe.
It has left many officials and observers, not the least in Washington, flabbergasted about what is going to happen if the US actually withdraw all of its troops from north east Syria, as president Trump has announced to do.
The decision was received with a great deal of astonishment given that in recent months numerous US senior off...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.