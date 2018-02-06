EU downgrades Kosovo enlargement status

The European Commission has downgraded Kosovo's enlargement status following a complaint from separatist-hit Spain
Its new Western Balkans policy, published on Tuesday (6 February), systematically scrubbed out all language from earlier drafts that had put Kosovo on an equal footing with nations such as Serbia and Montenegro in terms of their EU perspective.
Tuesday's text spoke of a "historic window of opportunity" for "Western Balkan countries", while earlier drafts had spoken o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
