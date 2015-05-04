Russian report annoys 'neo-Nazi' allies

Russia has vexed some of its allies in extreme-right EU parties by calling them “neo-Nazis”.

It did so in a report entitled “Neo-Nazism - A Dangerous Threat to Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law” published by the Russian foreign ministry on Monday (4 April).

The 121-page survey says the ideology of Adolf Hitler “[sic] gradually reappears in some regions of modern world, particularly in Western Europe, evolves and assumes new hideous forms”.

It gives a country-by-co...