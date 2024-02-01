Why we need to worry about Russian disinfo in Bulgaria

Bulgaria has shown intent on moving towards the European mainstream in recent years. The fraud and high-level corruption that defined Boyko Borisov's time as Bulgaria's prime minister came to an end in 2021 when Kiril Petkov's reformist party, We Continue the Change, won parliamentary elections.
But widespread Russian disinformation is undermining the country's effort to impleme...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.