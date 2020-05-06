China suspected of bio-espionage in 'heart of EU'

Chinese spies have targeted Belgian biological warfare and vaccine experts, Belgium's security service suspects.
They are also targeting British pharmaceutical giant and vaccine-maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Belgium and Belgian high-tech firms, Belgian intelligence fears.
The suspicions were detailed in confidential Belgian reports dated from 2010 to 2016, seen by EUobserver.
They were meant to alert Belgian authorities to the threat of Chinese military, scientific, and m...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
