euobserver
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: nato.int)

Poland deaths not caused by Russian attack, Nato says

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A missile that killed two Polish people was likely a stray Ukrainian one and there's no sign of a deliberate Russian attack, Nato said on Wednesday (16 November).

"Our preliminary analysis suggests the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defence missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We have no indications Russia is planning offensive military action against Nato allies," he adde...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

