Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron 'shocked' EU institutions (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

US to push France on Western Balkans enlargement

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US will push France to lift its veto on Western Balkans enlargement to correct a "historic mistake", a senior diplomat has said.\n \n"America wants the Western Balkans to have a European perspective and will do everything in its power to persuade the European Union to change its position before the next EU leaders' meeting in Zagreb in May," the US special envoy to the region, Matthew Palmer, said in Belgrade on Monday (4 November).

"For us, the EU made a historic mistake, sending a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France keen to pause EU enlargement
To play big, Europe needs to get bigger
EU split on Western Balkans accession
French president Emmanuel Macron 'shocked' EU institutions (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections