US to push France on Western Balkans enlargement

The US will push France to lift its veto on Western Balkans enlargement to correct a "historic mistake", a senior diplomat has said.



"America wants the Western Balkans to have a European perspective and will do everything in its power to persuade the European Union to change its position before the next EU leaders' meeting in Zagreb in May," the US special envoy to the region, Matthew Palmer, said in Belgrade on Monday (4 November).

"For us, the EU made a historic mistake, sending a...