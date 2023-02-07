Polish MEP also went on freelance Azerbaijan trip

Another MEP's undeclared Azerbaijan trip is helping to build pressure for reform in the EU Parliament.
"This is a great moment for us today to strengthen our cooperation. As a Polish parliamentarian, I will make efforts regarding strengthening the cooperation between Polish and Azerbaijani businesses".
So said Tomasz Poręba from Poland's ruling Law and Justice party on Azeri state media in Baku last July.
He called for clos...
Rasmus Canbäck and Sascha Düerkop are journalists with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.
