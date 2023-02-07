Ad
euobserver
Polish MEP Tomasz Poręba was freelancing in Azerbaijan, his lawyers said (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Investigation

Polish MEP also went on freelance Azerbaijan trip

EU & the World
by Rasmus Canbäck, Sascha Düerkop, and Andrew Rettman, Stockholm, Kerpen (Germany), and Brussels,

Another MEP's undeclared Azerbaijan trip is helping to build pressure for reform in the EU Parliament.

"This is a great moment for us today to strengthen our cooperation. As a Polish parliamentarian, I will make efforts regarding strengthening the cooperation between Polish and Azerbaijani businesses".

So said Tomasz Poręba from Poland's ruling Law and Justice party on Azeri state media in Baku last July.

He called for clos...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInvestigation

Author Bio

Rasmus Canbäck and Sascha Düerkop are journalists with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.

Related articles

MEPs should fund own foreign trips, German Green says
No record of Latvian MEP's 'official' Azerbaijan trip
EU-spin campaign blows up in Azerbaijan's face
Polish MEP Tomasz Poręba was freelancing in Azerbaijan, his lawyers said (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldInvestigation

Author Bio

Rasmus Canbäck and Sascha Düerkop are journalists with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections