Ad
euobserver
Zaev (centre left) with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg (centre right) at Nato HQ in Brussels last June (Photo: nato.int)

Macedonia 'optimistic' on Nato despite Greek far right

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Macedonia is "optimistic" that neither Greek nationalists nor Russia will stop it from shortly joining Nato.

"We believe that we've created a good momentum for the final joint steps forward," on a name dispute with Greece that has dogged its Nato bid, Mile Boshnjakovski, Macedonia's government spokesman, told EUobserver.

He said Skopje had fostered "the right atmosphere" for a deal and that there was "willingness on both sides" to move forward.

"We don't expect that this ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU sets date for next wave of enlargement
Spain tells EU to cut Kosovo from enlargement plan
Macedonia takes step to end Greek name dispute
Zaev (centre left) with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg (centre right) at Nato HQ in Brussels last June (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections