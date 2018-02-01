Macedonia 'optimistic' on Nato despite Greek far right

Macedonia is "optimistic" that neither Greek nationalists nor Russia will stop it from shortly joining Nato.
"We believe that we've created a good momentum for the final joint steps forward," on a name dispute with Greece that has dogged its Nato bid, Mile Boshnjakovski, Macedonia's government spokesman, told EUobserver.
He said Skopje had fostered "the right atmosphere" for a deal and that there was "willingness on both sides" to move forward.
"We don't expect that this ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
