The European Parliament's repeated decisions to refuse participation in working groups led by the European Commission, are taken at the so-called Conference of Presidents meetings with the parliament president and group leaders. (Photo: European Parliament)

Investigation

MEPs shun commission-led group on future of EU

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament (EP) has decided not to participate in the drafting of a report on the future of the EU and how to improve EU lawmaking, based on a decade-old position that MEPs should not be part of working groups set up by the European Commission.

The Task Force on Subsidiarity, Proportionality and 'Doing Less More Efficiently' will meet for the first time on Thursday (25 January) without any representatives from the parliament, despite an invitation to put forward three membe...

Investigation

