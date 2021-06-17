Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin (l) and US president Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

US and Russia restart talks on cyber and nuclear war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Relations between the US and Russia warmed up slightly after a summit in Switzerland, even as the EU predicted ties with Russia would get worse in future.

US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin agreed to reinstate each other's ambassadors in Moscow and Washington.

They also agreed to launch new dialogues on cyber security and nuclear arms control, but with no details, such as dates, for either of the two steps.

These were the only concrete decisions th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

