Ad
euobserver
Kamala Harris (r) has been endorsed by Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump in the US presidential elections (Photo: https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/en/photo-details/P-062452~2F00-52)

Biden revered by EU foreign ministers, after stepping aside in US race

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A number of EU foreign ministers spoke of their reverence for US president Joe Biden and his decision to step down as candidate.

The comments were made ahead of a ministerial meeting in Brussels on Monday (22 July) where the foreign ministers discussed Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ukraine co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Biden's Nato summit and Orbán's new EU group This WEEK
Biden's future in doubt among EU friends after new blunders
Former CIA officer: Trump shooting puts US democracy further in peril
Kamala Harris (r) has been endorsed by Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump in the US presidential elections (Photo: https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/en/photo-details/P-062452~2F00-52)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections