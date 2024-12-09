Some questions for Kaja Kallas on the EU's credibility on human rights

MEPs really had to push Kaja Kallas, at her 12 November hearing to be EU high representative for foreign affairs/vice president-designate in Brussels, to address her views on human rights in the EU’s foreign policy.

In her responses, Kallas said that human rights, being an EU fundamental principle, “you don’t have to repeat it all the time.”

But now formally appointed, she will have to work hard to demonstrate in practice that human rights are high on her agenda.

Don’t get us wrong: Kallas’ record as a former MEP shows undeniable attention to fundamental rights and the rule of law.

As head of Estonia’s government, she has been a staunch supporter of accountability and justice in response to Belarus’ brutal crackdown on its citizens and in Ukraine.

However, mounting challenges on the global stage will require stronger resolve and a broader scope of action. Donald Trump’s re-election in the US is one of them. Europe tried to fill the vacuum during his first term. But that was a different EU politically, and Kallas will have to up her game.

First, Kallas should make clear human rights action matters not just because it’s a legal and moral obligation, but also because it’s in the EU’s strategic interest.

The experience of the Tunisia deal, where the EU sidelined human rights concerns for short-term gains on migration, is the example not to follow.

Similarly, Baku’s intensifying crackdown on critics confirmed that the July 2022 energy deal with Azerbaijan was a failed opportunity to link closer ties to human rights progress.

No more 'transactional' deals

Kallas should free the EU from the flaws of transactional deals, whether driven by EU’s migration obsession or access to natural resources, in which the EU is blackmailed into silence by abusive rulers.

Second, Kallas needs to address worsening EU double standards that erode the bloc’s credibility as a principled global actor.

The force of Kallas’ vocal and principled criticism of Aleksandr Lukashenko’s crackdown in Belarus and Russia’s crimes in Ukraine would be badly weakened by muted reactions to continued repression in Egypt, Rwanda or Vietnam.

The EU response to the conflict in the Middle East crystallised concerns about its blatant double standards on Israeli violations — as also acknowledged by former foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

Kallas should match the EU’s justified condemnation of the brutal crimes on 7 October by Hamas-led armed groups with the bold measures required to address Israeli authorities’ war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing against Palestinian civilians.

Third, Kallas — who surprisingly dodged a lawmaker’s question on the International Criminal Court (ICC) during her confirmation hearing — should show unshakable support for international judicial institutions.

This includes calling on EU members to abide by all ICC’s arrest warrants, regardless of whom they target, and to provide the court with consistent financial support, while also providing political support and protection for the court against efforts to interfere with its independent mandate, including the threat of US sanctions.

Kallas should also ensure that the EU lives up to its obligations from the International Court of Justice’s decisions, including its advisory opinion on Israel’s policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Kallas should also encourage continued EU support for national accountability efforts, such as the Special Criminal Court in Central African Republic.

Take off the muzzle

Fourth, Kallas should reassure those who fear she could deprioritise human rights action beyond the EU’s immediate neighbourhood.

Take China: the persecution of Uyghurs, a UN said may constitute crimes against humanity, intensified repression in Tibet; the massive crackdown in Hong Kong and the systematic crackdown of dissent elsewhere require not just words but concrete actions.

Yet, fear of reprisals, along with economic priorities have muzzled EU responses.

Kallas should advocate for targeted sanctions against those responsible for serious human rights violations, position EU leadership firmly in favour of UN investigations and mainstream human rights in all EU engagement with Chinese authorities.

Kallas should also recognise that reluctance to resort to public diplomacy on human rights with emerging powers like Türkiye, India, Saudi Arabia or the UAE has only emboldened repressive practices, and undermines the EU’s leverage with their leaders.

Finally, Kallas’ rightful aspiration to dialogue with African leaders should be no excuse to renounce responsibilities to address the continent’s worst conflicts and repression. She should mobilise EU states to boost initiatives to protect civilians in Sudan; press for accountability for past and ongoing serious violations in Ethiopia; ensure that the EU’s renewed Sahel approach reflects a strong human rights dimension; and approach all actors involved in the Great Lakes conflict with consistency to press for protection of civilians.

Before the European Parliament, Kallas praised the EU for being a staunch defender of human rights globally. But she inherits a portfolio fraught with crises and mounting geopolitical challenges. Whether she seizes this moment to champion universal human rights and international law or allows it to slip away will define her legacy and the EU’s credibility on the world stage.