Ad
euobserver
The Egyptian government briefly designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 2015, but this move was overturned by Egyptian courts (Photo: euobserver)

With war on its doorstep, Egypt faces a delicate balancing act

EU & the World
Africa
Opinion
by Volkan Isbasaran, Cairo,

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has had major political, economic, and security repercussions for Egypt, a country bordering both Gaza and Israel.

Cairo is struggling to keep its economy afloat while also facing the socioeconomic implications of the war in Gaza, such as disruptions in tourism and trade.

It is also bracing itself for a potential refugee influx in the event of an Israeli military offensive on the border town of Rafah, with the country's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Volkan Isbasaran is a freelance writer on Turkish politics, global affairs, armed conflicts, ethnic/religious minorities, and history of the Caucasus, Balkans, and the Middle East. He was formerly a journalist for GercekNews.

Related articles

EU sidelines parliament to rapidly send €1bn to Egypt
EU discusses plan to bolster Egypt amid Red Sea crisis
Sudanese fleeing violence find no haven in Egypt or EU
EU proclaims new 'golden age' in relations with Egypt
The Egyptian government briefly designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 2015, but this move was overturned by Egyptian courts (Photo: euobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaOpinion

Author Bio

Volkan Isbasaran is a freelance writer on Turkish politics, global affairs, armed conflicts, ethnic/religious minorities, and history of the Caucasus, Balkans, and the Middle East. He was formerly a journalist for GercekNews.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections