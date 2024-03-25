With war on its doorstep, Egypt faces a delicate balancing act

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has had major political, economic, and security repercussions for Egypt, a country bordering both Gaza and Israel.

Cairo is struggling to keep its economy afloat while also facing the socioeconomic implications of the war in Gaza, such as disruptions in tourism and trade.

It is also bracing itself for a potential refugee influx in the event of an Israeli military offensive on the border town of Rafah, with the country's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry r...