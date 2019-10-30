'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey

Last month I found myself waiting outside a Turkish courtroom in Istanbul's Çağlayan Justice Palace.

I was hoping to see the ongoing trial of two former employees of the closed TV station TV10, camera operator Kemal Demir and staff member Kemal Karagöz.

After an hour or so of waiting, I was denied access by the judge who had decided that foreign observers, including the press, were not to be admitted that day.

This felt like another arbitrary decision in a country where ...