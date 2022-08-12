Ad
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held up Sweden’s bid to join Nato, demanding in return that the country extradite 73 people who are accused by Ankara of terrorism (Photo: Reuters)

Sweden to extradite man wanted by Turkey

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The Swedish government has agreed to extradite a Turkish citizen with Kurdish roots wanted for credit card fraud to Turkey on Thursday (12 August).

According to a report by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the 35-year-old's extradition is part of the terms that led Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to overturn his veto on Sweden's Nato membership, but the Swedish foreign ministry has so far declined to comment whether the man is on the list of "73 terrorists".

In late June...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

