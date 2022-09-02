EU's China stance 'here to stay' despite Taiwan tensions

The EU will not shift its "One China" policy with Beijing in the wake of the recent flare-up in tensions over Taiwan.

The position was reaffirmed on Thursday (1 September) by Dominic Porter, a senior official with the EU's external policy branch, EEAS.

"Let there be no question. The EU's 'One China' policy is here to stay," he said.

The strategy builds on notions of what the EU describes as a "principled, practical and pragmatic" engagement.

But China is also the EU's...