EU's China stance 'here to stay' despite Taiwan tensions

The EU will not shift its "One China" policy with Beijing in the wake of the recent flare-up in tensions over Taiwan.
The position was reaffirmed on Thursday (1 September) by Dominic Porter, a senior official with the EU's external policy branch, EEAS.
"Let there be no question. The EU's 'One China' policy is here to stay," he said.
The strategy builds on notions of what the EU describes as a "principled, practical and pragmatic" engagement.
But China is also the EU's...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.