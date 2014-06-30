EU diplomats unsure of next step on Ukraine

EU leaders last Friday (27 June) gave Russia a new ultimatum on sanctions, but opinion differs on when the ultimatum is due and what the reaction will be.

The leaders said they will take "further steps" unless Russia meets four conditions “by Monday 30 June”. The list includes the freeing of “all” hostages by pro-Russia rebels and the return of three border checkpoints to Ukrainian forces.

The rebels over the weekend freed four monitors from the OSCE, a multilateral body, in a m...