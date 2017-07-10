May's call to compromise helps mask party disunity

One of the messages Britons sent on 8 June was that they didn’t want to give Theresa May a blank cheque on Brexit.

A survey published by Survation shortly after the election found that 55% believed that a coalition of all political parties would be best placed to negotiate Brexit. Only 32 percent wanted the Conservative party to go it alone.

That message appears to have been heard. In a speech on Tuesday (11 July), May is expected to urge Labour and other opposition parties to “co...