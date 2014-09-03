EU targets bank loans, World Cup in Russia sanctions talks

EU ambassadors are holding talks in Brussels on new proposals for Russia sanctions - seen by EUobserver - with ideas including “action” to block its 2018 World Cup.

The talks are taking place amid news of a “ceasefire process” agreed between Kiev and Moscow, which EU diplomats regard with caution.

According to an options paper tabled by the European Commission and the EU diplomatic service, "there are two possible avenues for stepping up economic pressure" to make Russia cease ...