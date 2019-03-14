Thursday

14th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Orban says 'sorry', EPP says not enough

By

Under-fire Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban sent letters of apology on Thursday (14 March) to European centre-right politicians who have called for expelling his Fidesz party from the largest political alliance, the European People's Party (EPP).

But EPP politicians said Orban's apology is not good enough.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Weber said Orban should allow the Central European University to stay in Budapest (Photo: European Parliament)

Some 13 EPP parties have called for Fidesz be expelled over an anti-EU poster campaign that attacked European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, himself a fellow EPP member, and US billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.

In his letter, Orban asked the parties to reconsider their push to kick his party out.

"It is no secret that there are serious disagreements […] on the issue of migration, the protection of Christian culture and the future of Europe," Orban wrote.

He added: "It is also no secret that we do not wish to change our position on these issues."

"Yet I do not consider it reasonable to solve such disagreements by expelling a party from our political family. I would therefore respectfully like to ask you to reconsider your proposal for expulsion, if possible," Orban wrote.

Orban apologised for referring to his party critics as "useful idiots" of the left, a phrase he said he had borrowed from Lenin and intended to use to refer to policies not individual politicians.

"I accept apologies, but it was not an insult about Wouter Beke," the leader of the Flemish Christian Democratic party tweeted in reply.

"It was about respect for European values and better cooperation to monitor EU external borders. I see no change in it. The CD&V sticks to its position: No place for Fidesz in EPP," Beke added.

"Viktor Orban presents apologies to those of us he called "useful idiots" of the left. I even accept those," Frank Engel, leader of the Luxembourgish Christian Social People's Party (CSV), said in a Facebook post.

"But our problem is not the left. Our problem is Orban and Fidesz. For that, he didn't apologise. And that's why his apology is meaningless," Engel added.

Finland's finance minister Petteri Orpo, chairman of the National Coalition Party [Kokoomus] also said in a tweet that more is needed than apologies.

"At this point, letters will not help. Fidesz should show its commitment to the EPP by its actions. This hasn't happened. Kokoomus won't withdraw its proposition," Orpo said.

The EPP's political assembly will decide next week, on 20 March, what to do with Hungary's ruling Fidesz. The party, that has led the central European country for the past nine years, has often been criticised for rolling back democratic freedoms and ushering in what Orban calls an "illiberal" way of governing.

Weber plan

Orban's letter is dated a day after EPP lead candidate for the EU commission presidency, Manfred Weber visited Budapest and held talks with Orban.

A source close to Weber said that "the letters and the apology are a start, but there could have been more".

"Of course, it is not sufficient to build trust. A lot will depend on what will happen in the next couple of days. Many other signals are still needed," said the source.

Weber told Orban to end the anti-Juncker campaign, apologise to EPP members and to offer guarantees to the Central European University to be able to remain in Budapest.

The CEU, originally founded by Soros, was forced to move its US-accredited programs to Vienna after a government crackdown.

Weber is overseeing possible new cooperation between the CEU and the Technical University of Munich, with funding from Weber's native Bavaria and local industrial giant BMW, in an effort to pull the CEU out of the jurisdiction of the Fidesz legislative crackdown on the university.

On Thursday in a press release, the CEU welcomed the efforts but sought legal guarantees from Orban - who has so far remained silent on the issue.

"While CEU welcomes these developments, and the possibility it opens of reversing CEU's ouster from Budapest, we must be absolutely clear that the parties to a possible collaboration can only proceed if the Hungarian prime minister provides an authoritative political commitment to his European partners that CEU will be allowed to remain in Budapest, as a free institution, offering American and European accredited degrees and that this political commitment is backed up by legislation that provides legally binding authorisation for all of CEU's operations in Budapest," the university's statement said.

EPP officials insist, even if Orban were to sign up to Weber's plan for CEU to remain in Budapest, it would not be a solution to the 'Orban-problem', and there would be plenty of outstanding issues that remain thorns in the EPP's side.

The EPP would seek long-term guarantees from Orban that issues on the rule of law, and media and academic freedom, among others, would be resolved.

In Hungary, government-friendly media and think tanks claim the rift within the EPP has widened along pro- and anti-migration lines.

Orban's allies claim Weber is building a majority with pro-migration socialist and liberals in an effort to bolster his bid for the commission top job.

However, the anti-EU campaign was still on display on pro-government websites on Thursday, while millions of Hungarians have received the advert via the mail.

On Friday, Orban is expected to make a speech alongside Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Hungary's National Day, honouring a revolution and independence war in 1848-49 against its Habsburg rulers that were eventually crushed with the help of the Russian tsar.

Morawiecki's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), which belongs to the more right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group and has also been scrutinised for putting the judiciary under political control, has already reached out to Orban to build a new political alliance in case Fidesz is expelled from EPP.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Orban hosts Weber in Budapest for EPP showdown
  2. Orban rejects Weber's plea to stop anti-EU posters
  3. EPP hits threshold to trigger Orban expulsion probe
  4. EU commission's counter-Orban claims unlikely to work, NGO says
Orban hosts Weber in Budapest for EPP showdown

The future of the Viktor Orban's Fidesz party inside the European Parliament's centre-right EPP political group hangs in the balance. On Tuesday, Orban and EPP chief Manfred Weber meet in Budapest in a final effort to iron out differences.

Orban rejects Weber's plea to stop anti-EU posters

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has pledged to put up new anti-migrant posters - despite hopes in his centre-right EU family that he might "apologise and put an end" to the campaign.

EPP hits threshold to trigger Orban expulsion probe

At least seven national parties from Europe's biggest political alliance, the centre-right European People's Party, want the group's 'enfant terrible', Hungary's nationalist and authoritarian Fidesz kicked out - following Budapest's latest anti-EU campaign.

Magazine

The travelling circus

Twelve times a year, MEPs relocate from Brussels to Strasbourg - and then back again. Not by choice, but because a treaty forces them to - and it is costing taxpayers more than €100m per year.

Magazine

The gender gap at EU elections

Proportionally, more men vote in the European elections than women - in a trend that has widened since 2009. Yet the European parliament's outreach strategy to voters targets only young people, students and "people who exert a certain influence".

News in Brief

  1. EU and member states pledge €6.75bn for Syria
  2. MEPs want to raise 2030 emissions cut to 55%
  3. IFO: German industry to 'fail as economic engine' in 2019
  4. MEPs pass emergency Brexit measures for UK citizens
  5. Tajani in media storm over Mussolini comments
  6. EU parliament votes to suspend Turkey accession talks
  7. IMF: Greece moving to top tier of eurozone performers
  8. Orderly Brexit '55% possible', Goldman Sachs predicts

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

Opinion

Why 500,000 disabled people won't get to vote in May

In May, hundreds of millions of Europeans will head to the polls to elect the next members of the European Parliament. Yet around 500,000 persons with disabilities will not be able to exercise this most basic of democratic rights.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  2. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  5. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  10. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  11. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  3. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  4. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us