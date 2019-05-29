Wednesday

29th May 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says

By

Women should take up two of the EU's top jobs in future, EU Council president Donald Tusk has said, in what would help end decades of inequality.

"Gender balance means at least two women. Whether this is possible - we will see, but it is my plan and my personal ambition and I felt very strong support from almost everyone in this aspect," Tusk said in Brussels on Tuesday (28 May) after a summit dedicated to EU appointments.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 28 May 2019 European summit. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • EU Council president Donald Tusk (l) with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani (c) in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

He did not give more detail, but the biggest jobs in the EU capital are European Commission president, EU Council president, European Parliament (EP) president, and EU foreign relations chief.

Tusk also warned that gender balance was just one of four appointment criteria, including also "geography, the size of [EU] countries ... as well as political affiliation".

If Tusk fulfilled his "personal ambition" on gender it would help to redress a historical imbalance.

There has never been a female EU commission or EU Council head - though the council post has existed for just 10 years.

There have been only two female EP presidents - Nicole Fontaine and Simone Veil.

The foreign relations post, which is also 10-years old, has belonged to women - Catherine Ashton and Federica Mogherini - however.

Man's world

In an irony, Tusk said he would chair a new panel of six EU leaders to negotiate the appointments, but all six of them were men.

There are a handful of female candidates in the running for the EU commission presidency - Danish liberal EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager, Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite, French International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde, and Bulgarian World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

Vestager's liberals did well in the EP elections, winning 48 extra seats to become the third largest group after the centre-right and centre-left ones.

But her appointment would fly in the face of the Spitzkenkandidaten system - the EU rule that the biggest group gets the pick for their 'lead candidate'.

Lithuania's Grybauskaite would be controversial due to her hawkish rhetoric on Russia. Lagarde and Georgieva are outliers in a field dominated by men.

The imbalance is also on show at lower levels in the EU hierarchies.

Women made up 36 percent of MEPs in 2018, but the figure was much lower in individual countries, such as Cyprus and Estonia (17 percent each).

Figures for the number of female MEPs elected last week have not been published yet.

At least six countries were on track to produce more low numbers, with the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, and Slovakia fielding fewer than 30 percent female candidates.

But the trend in the EP is towards a better balance.

The 36 percent figure for female MEPs in 2018 compares to just 16 percent in 1979, when EU elections began.

The last EP had five female vice-presidents out of 14 compared to three in the previous term. The number of female committee chairs rose to 12 out of 24 compared to eight.

Meanwhile, other individual countries painted a different picture to the Czech Republic or Hungary, with women making up 77 percent of Finnish MEPs the last time round, for instance.

Four of the largest EU countries - France, Italy, Poland, Spain - as well as Slovenia also fielded some 50 percent female candidates in last week's EP vote in a more egalitarian spirit.

The 2019 Finland figure was not yet available.

ECB post

The presidency of the European Central Bank (ECB) is also in the basket in the Tusk-led jobs talks.

The bank, which was created in 1998, has never had a female chief and there are few women candidates to pick from.

There used to be one female central bank chief in the 19-country eurozone, Cyprus' Chrystalla Georghadji, but she was replaced by a man in March.

The ECB has just one woman on its 25-member governing council and a handful of women on its supervisory board, but when it recently published vacancies for three senior posts, it had to extend the deadline because so few women applied.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. The gender gap at EU elections
  2. Europeans still blaming women for rape
  3. Gender equality best in Sweden, worst in Greece

Magazine

The gender gap at EU elections

Proportionally, more men vote in the European elections than women - in a trend that has widened since 2009. Yet the European parliament's outreach strategy to voters targets only young people, students and "people who exert a certain influence".

Europeans still blaming women for rape

One in four Europeans think rape can be justified in certain circumstances, while one in five say violence against women is often provoked by the victim.

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU heads of government have their first face-to-faces discussions after the European elections on who should lead the EU commission. They are unlikely to decide quickly - with the parliament also divided over the candidates.

EU Parliament ready for Council spat on top EU posts

The majority of political groups in the European Parliament - with the now exception of ALDE - are gearing up for a fight with EU premiers on who and how people will get the top posts of the EU institutions.

News in Brief

  1. Kosovo border raids put Serbian troops on high alert
  2. German YouTube stars criticise AKK over 'censorship'
  3. Bercow plans to stay on as UK parliament speaker
  4. Schwarzenegger and Thunberg join forces in Vienna
  5. Three Roma MEPs elected to European Parliament
  6. No MEP seat for Varoufakis' DiEM25 list in Greece
  7. Labour expels Blair spin doctor for voting LibDem
  8. Austria's Loeger to replace Kurz at EU summit

Opinion

EU elections: populists gained votes - but lost initiative

A clear majority, including among populist parties, agree that the EU has added value. For the pro-EU forces, it is time to clarify and consolidate our vision, without ignoring the populists' election results.

Spanish socialist leader strengthened by EU vote

The Spanish social democrats becomes the biggest national group among the European socialists, after winning the Spanish European election - which also sees a Catalan separatist in jail elected as MEP.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Latest News

  1. Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says
  2. Let's stick together - in defence of EU 'cohesion' policy
  3. EU leaders task Tusk to find commission chief by June
  4. Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency
  5. EU elections: populists gained votes - but lost initiative
  6. EU Parliament ready for Council spat on top EU posts
  7. Weber under fire as EU leaders hold jobs talks
  8. Political group leaders meet amid alliance speculation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  3. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  8. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  9. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  11. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us