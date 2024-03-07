EPP backs von der Leyen as lead candidate to hold off far-right

German conservative politician Ursula von der Leyen has been confirmed as the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) lead candidate (or so-called Spitzenkandidat) to become the next European Commission president, following June's elections.

The 65-year-old politician, who is regarded by her political family as the face and voice of the EU in the global arena, received 400 votes in favour and 89 votes against. But more than one-third of the EPP delegates did not exercise their vote.

'The EPP will always be on the side of our farmers,' von der Leyen told EPP delegates (Photo: European People's Party)

Those voting against her nomination include the French Republicans who have slammed her "technocratic drift" and regard her as the candidate of liberal president Emmanuel Macron.

However, her reelection was almost inevitable since she was not challenged by any opponents within her political family.

Following the June European Parliament elections, the EPP is projected to maintain its status as the largest group in the European Parliament — despite the expected increase in support for far-right and extremist parties.

"Let there be no doubt what is at stake win this election: our peaceful and united Europe is being challenged like never before by populists, nationalists and demagogues," von der Leyen told conservative delegates in Bucharest during the EPP congress.

"The names are different but the goal is the same," she said, referring to both far-left or far-right parties across Europe.

Echoing the same message, EPP leader and German MEP Manfred Weber said: "Today again Europe is under attack".

"As the Brexit years, now again politicians try to destroy this Europe," he said, citing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has recently triggered nationwide protests against its mass forced-remigration plans.

Noting that polls have predicted haemorrhaging support for the liberal Renew Europe group, Weber also accused Macron of making far-right Le Pen's party National Rally stronger in France, while slamming German chancellor Olaf Scholz's socialist aspirations for Europe.

The increasing tension between Paris and Berlin observed in recent weeks, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine and defence preparedness, is being used in centre-right politicians' electoral campaign to keep von der Leyen in the EU driving seat.

"Quality of our leaders matters because we have seen a deficit in individuals who are appointed by other political parties," said an EPP political source pointedly.

Experience and determination

If confirmed by EU leaders and MEPs this summer, von der Leyen is expected to face a second term marked by domestic economic concerns and ongoing geopolitical tension — including the two-year old war in Ukraine, the increasing rivalry with China, the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House and the regional destabilisation of the Middle East.

"There is no more pressing issue than Ukraine," von der Leyen told EPP members in Bucharest.

And that message was echoed by many other EPP figures.

"Either we undertake the fight to defend our borders, our territory, our principles, and, as a consequence, our citizens and future generations, or we will fall," said Polish prime minister Donald Tusk.

Although von der Leyen has lately faced criticism from some EU leaders for her take on the Israel-Gaza war, her experience in security and defence is welcomed by others who see her potential second term as a symbol of stability for the EU.

"For the last four-and-a-half years, you have proven that you are a commission president for the whole EU for north and south, east and west, large and small member states alike" Friedrich Merz, the German Christian Democrat leader said.

"You will continue to lead Europe with your experience and determination," Merz told von der Leyn.

With her experience as former defence minister under the government of chancellor Angela Merkel and international respect, rumours had been floated about her aspirations to become Nato chief — a position that is now likely to be filled by prime minister Mark Rutte.

"She understands defence, security and enlargement — and she is very appreciated in the Western Balkans," EPP vice president and Croatian MEP Željana Zovko told EUobserver.

Von der Leyen 'the farmers' friend'

The centre-right has embraced the German politician to lead the next four-year agenda, despite recent criticism against her climate proposals led by fellow EPP MEPs in the parliament.

Von der Leyen is seen as too green by some EPP delegates.

This has prompted the centre-right party to shy away from the Green Deal in favour of giving in to farmers's demands and give a more prominent role in the electoral campaign to defence and migration.

"The EPP will always be on the side of our farmers, my friends. This has to be our message," von der Leyen said.

Farmers, Tusk said, want a "Europe that protects them and understands their fears". As Tusk faces domestic pressure from Polish farmers, he appealed to EPP leaders to ensure food security in Europe.

The EPP was the party that designed the Green Deal to be an economic, social and industrial model, von der Leyen told delegates, saying Europe still has to do more to reduce the burden on companies.

This means "less red tape, less reporting simpler and faster procedure," she said.

Likewise, the Austrian prime minister Karl Nehammer also talked about what many deemed as "regulatory fatigue", noting the negative impact of competition with China and the US.

"We must deregulate, establish freedom, so innovation and research mark the future of the EU rather than a policy of prohibitions," said Nehammer during his intervention in Bucharest.