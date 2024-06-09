European elections 2024: Live results

More than 360 million Europeans were eligible to vote in this ongoing EU elections — a four-day democratic marathon across the 27 EU member states whose outcome will determine the influence of political forces in Europe over the next five years.

While European elections often see a low turnout (with the highest-recorded at just 51 percent in 2019), this time they have received increased focus, especially due to the major challenges the EU has faced since that last vote — mainly the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.)

Unlike previous EU elections, but mirroring national outcomes, the 2024 elections have the potential to shift the traditional power balance from progressive forces to those on the right — and either increase fragmentation of party groupings within the next European Parliament, or see some sort of consolidation of national conservatives plus populist far-right forces.

While we are still awaiting final results from EU member states (namely Italy, where the last voting polls close at 23:00), follow our live coverage below:

Polling stations in Belgium (Source: European Parliament)





Far-right ID given room named after German green eco-feminist (19:00)

The far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) has been placed in a European Parliament room named after Petra Kelly, the late German green eco-feminist activist.

Kelly co-founded the Green party in Germany in 1979, which in this election has taken a thrashing, following its peak 2019 performance, against gains by the far-right Alternative for Germany, according to the latest exit polls.

Kelly, who died in 1992 at 44 years-old, focused much of her work on peace and non-violence, ecology, feminism and human rights.

Such efforts often run counter to the political goals of the ID group, which has railed against the European Commission’s green transition.

Incidentally, ID is also sharing the same floor with the Left, which has been placed in a room named after Manolis Glezos, a Greek leftwing politician.





Greek PM Mitsotakis’s support confirmed (18:58)

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's party New Democracy (European People’s Party) maintains solid support, securing eight of the 21 seats allocated for Greece, according to the latest national estimates. New Democracy had six seats in the outgoing parliament.

“In the next five years very important decisions will be made in Europe,” Mitsotakis said on X on Sunday.

The main leading opposition Syriza will maintain four MEPs, while the socialist party Pasok has seen an increase in support, getting three MEPs, a gain of one on the previous mandate.

Greek Solution, a member of the European Reformists and Conservatives, also won an extra seat on top of its previous one, with Greece's communist party remaining stable at two seats as well.

Greek newcomers to the parliament are far-right Niki and left-populist Course of Freedom, each winning one seat. Renew and the Greens will have no more Greek MEPs.

Far-right in Austria doubles its support (18:53)

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO), part of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, has gained about 27 percent of the vote, becoming the winner in Austria of the European Parliament elections, according to first national estimates. The FPO has doubled its number of MEPs from three to a projected six — of the 20 seats the country holds.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer's party, the Austrian People's Party (European People’s Party), is projected to have five MEPs, losing two seats compared to the 2019-2024 term.

The Social Democratic Party of Austria is set to maintain its five MEPs from the last European elections.

After a pre-election scandal involving 23-year-old Austrian Green EU lead candidate Lena Schilling, who has been accused of spreading hurtful rumours, the Green Party is projected to get two MEPs, down from three in the last mandate, after securing only about 10 percent of the votes.

NEOS, which is part of the liberal Renew Europe, saw a slight increase in support, climbing from eight to 12 percent. It is expected to secure two seats, gaining one more MEP.

Meanwhile, the biggest loser of the elections seems to be the party of Walter Baier, Spitzenkandidat (lead candidate) of the European Left for the European election, which got only three percent of the votes — and no representation in the next European Parliament.

AfD makes five-percent gain in Germany (18:30)

The first projection has arrived for Germany, the European Parliament’s largest delegation with 96 seats.

Despite allegations against the party's leading candidate, Maximilian Krah, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) made sharp gains, climbing from 11 to 16 percent, and securing 19 MEPs — in a far-right surge that has started to take shape across Europe. The far-right Identity & Democracy group in the European Parliament expelled AFD after the pre-election scandals.

But Germany’s overall winner is commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), with the powerhouse of the European People’s Party slightly increasing its lead and securing 30 MEPs.

The other winner of the night is newcomer Sarah Wagenknecht, who's eponymous Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) gained six percent of the vote, after splitting from her former party, the hard-left Die Linke (which got only three percent).

Meanwhile, the German Greens are the big losers, dropping to 12 percent from their record 21 percent in 2019, a result that does not bode well for their performance in the rest of Europe, considering their long-standing strength in Germany. Green lead candidate Bas Eickhout was forthright, calling the result “very disappointing” in a post on X.

The results suggest a strong dissatisfaction with the current three-way Red/Green/Yellow coalition in Berlin, with chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) receiving its worst result in recent history, with 14 percent of the vote and 14 projected MEPs.

The liberal Free Democratic Party comes out mostly unscathed, retaining its five percent, identical to the 2019 result.

Pan-European Volt tripled its result from less than one to three percent.

Accessibility issues (17:32)

Voters with disabilities have faced barriers to exercising their democratic rights in several European countries, according to testimonies collected by the European Disability Forum.

In Ireland, small tables in voting tables hampered people with physical disabilities in grappling with the large ballot, and some polling stations lacked signage for accessible entrances as well. In Belgium, a deaf person’s request to have a sign interpreter while helping to process votes at a polling station was turned down. Portugal saw issues with voting secrecy, as people with motor disabilities or visual impairments had to ask others to mark their ballots for them.

Still, in many other countries facilities for the disabled seem to have functioned smoothly, with no accessibility issues reported from Italy. It is estimated that there are 100 million persons with disabilities living in the EU.

Gordon Rattray, who votes in Leuven, reports good accessibility for wheelchair users in his polling station (Source: Gordon Rattray)





Campaign violence (17:15)

Though today there have been no reports of major incidents so far, the days leading up to the vote have been marked by violence in several European countries.

Especially in Germany, politicians have been under attack, with reports of members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) attacked in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe on Saturday.

On Thursday, a local candidate for the AfD was stabbed in Mannheim, following assaults on Green and Social Democrat politicians in May.

But attacks occurred elsewhere as well. On Friday, a man assaulted Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, who came away mostly unscathed, but cancelled election events afterwards.

However, the most high-profile attack was last month’s assassination attempt on Slovak prime minister Robert Fico, who reportedly is recovering well despite being shot multiple times.

The unprecedented violence is a marker of the highly agitated political atmosphere across the EU, with the expected right-wing surge making the current elections more tense than ever.

Ambience outside the European Parliament (17:10)

As journalists get ready for election night, citizens enjoy sunny Brussels.





Disinformation concerns (16:22)

Europe has yet to experience any large-scale disinformation campaign, says the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO).

The EDMO has, however, detected various narratives enticing people not to vote in the days leading up to the vote. The latest includes social media posts in Germany making bogus claims that the EU wants to impose a “Ukraine Solidarity Tax” of 80 euros per month starting August 2024.

An EU official told reporters last week that such campaigns have increased in complexity and sophistication.

“We do see more, a little bit across the board, but I have to be also very clear in quantitative terms, we do not see an explosion of disinformation of information,” he said.

Latest from Pollwatch (16:01)

Dive into the latest insights from our collaborative Pollwatch project, offering updates on evolving political landscapes — alongside potential shifts in upcoming party dynamics.

Turnout figures (15:30)

As the first results come trickling in, turnout is shaping up to be high across Europe, possibly improving upon 2019. Apart from the high turnout in the Netherlands, the first results in Czechia and Latvia suggest an improvement over 2019, with preliminary data from France registering a slight uptick as well.

But in Hungary especially, turnout is shaping up to be impressive: at 1 pm 33 percent of voters showed, a whopping ten percent higher than in 2019.

It remains to be seen who stands to benefit from the stronger participation, however. Whereas results from the Netherlands indicate that pro-European voters had contributed to the higher turnout, it could also stem from more successful mobilisation by the far-right, whose voters historically show up less during European elections.

26 million new voters (12:34)

Many teenagers aged 16 will on Sunday have voted for the first time in Belgium and Germany, (which both lowered their voting age in the last couple of years), as well as Austria, and Malta, where it was already permitted. In Greece, they can do so from the age of 17. It is estimated that a million young voters, aged 16 and 17, will vote for the first time in 2024. As a result, it is estimated that there will be around 26 million eligible first-time voters for these European elections.

What happens after election night? (12:30)

EU member states' authorities will communicate to the European Parliament the names of the elected MEPs in the coming days.

Meanwhile, political groups will rush to rearrange themselves — to split funds and the possible top jobs. By 15 July, political groups will notify the EU parliament president, Roberta Metsola, of their names, their political declaration and their composition. The new mandate of the European Parliament, in its joint homes of Brussels and Strasbourg, will officially start on 16 July.

Insights from the Netherlands, Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Latvia (Sunday 12:15)

As we warm up for the election night, citizens in the Netherlands (6 June), Ireland (both on Friday 7 June), the Czech Republic (7-8 June), Slovakia (8 June) and Latvia (8 June) have already voted.

The exit polls in the Netherlands on Thursday night showed that high voter turnout in the Dutch elections was crucial in affecting the outcome, which was more favourable for the pro-EU camp than expected. Though Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) is projected to win seven seats, the Green-socialist coalition party remained on top with eight seats.

Though Ireland conducted no exit polls, simultaneous local elections suggest the liberal Fianna Fáil and the centre-right Christian democrats of Fine Gael performed well, while Greens are projected to slump, winning none of Ireland's 15 seats.

In Slovakia, where the vote took place in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on prime minister Robert Fico, polls stayed open for longer than planned, after a polling station temporarily closed over a white powder scare. According to unofficial results released on Sunday morning, the liberal Progressive Slovakia narrowly beat Fico's Smer.

In the Czech Republic and Latvia, no exit polls were organised. We will have to wait for the first estimates and provisional results later today to know more.

But the opposition Czech ANO party, led by former prime minister Andrej Babis, is leading the polls with a populist stance critical of Brussels. The ruling coalition of prime minister Petr Fiala, known as Together, was polling closely behind the ANO party. The Pirate Party and STAN, part of Fiala's government, are also expected to win seats in the European Parliament.

According to Latvian media, and based on unofficial estimates, the National Alliance (from the European Conservatives and Reformists) and New Unity (European People's Party) are projected to get two seats each. Meanwhile, For Latvia's Development (Renew), the United List (European Conservatives and Reformists), Latvia In First Place (a relatively new right-wing populist party without a specific European affiliation), Harmony (Socialists and Democrats) and the Progressives (Greens) are expected to gain one seat each.

Polling stations in The Netherlands, where elections took place on Thursday 6 June (Source: European Parliament)





The outgoing European Parliament (11:30)

The last European Parliament originally had 751 seats as the UK was still a member. After Brexit, this number was reduced to 705. 23 out of the 73 seats previously held by UK MEPs were reallocated to EU member states while the remaining 46 seats were kept in reserve for potential future EU enlargements. France, Spain, and the Netherlands each gained two additional seats. Austria, Belgium, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Latvia, Ireland, and Denmark each gained one additional seat. As a result, the number of MEPs elected in 2024 will be 720.

The composition of the outgoing European Parliament (Source: European Parliament)







