Wednesday

11th May 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Commission child sex abuse law enrages privacy advocates

  • Children with disabilities face an even higher risk of experiencing sexual violence, says the EU commission

By

Listen to article

The European Commission has unveiled new rules to tackle online child sex abuse — but faced immediate blowback from privacy advocates.

The proposal presented on Wednesday (11 May) would require online service and hosting providers to detect the risk of potential abusive material.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Those risks would then be reviewed by a national authority, who may order the provider to detect and report the child sex abuse.

A new EU agency, set to become fully operational in eight years, would also be tasked to make sure so-called false flags are not sent to the police.

But critics say the safeguards are cosmetic and the new rules could potentially undermine end-to-end encryption and usher in authoritarian-like surveillance.

Among them is Ella Jakubowska of the Brussels-based European Digital Rights (EDRi) group.

"The European Commission is opening the door for a vast range of authoritarian surveillance tactics," she said, in a statement.

Jakubowska warned governments may end up using the methods proposed in the commission's regulation to also crack down on dissent or political opposition.

The Pegasus-spy scandal demonstrated that some governments are prepared to go to such lengths given the Israeli-made software reportedly ensnared journalists and opposition politicians in the EU.

But EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said the regulation was needed given the scale of online child sex abuse.

She cited a 6,000 percent increase of online child sexual abuse content in the EU over the past ten years.

"The content that has been growing the most is those that includes children between seven and 10 years old," she told reporters in Brussels.

Johansson speculated the increase was due, in part, to paedophile rings requiring members to produce new material in order to watch the old.

This includes in the US where Johansson said some 50 percent of shared material in criminal investigations involves babies and toddlers.

"We have also seen an increase in grooming, especially during the pandemic," she said.

Johansson also referenced the EU's electronic privacy rules, noting that companies use it to detect spam and malware.

"I'm now proposing that they should also be allowed to do the detection for child sexual abuse material," she said.

Missing Children Europe, an NGO, welcomed the proposal, noting that some 60 percent of online child sexual abuse is hosted on servers based in the EU. They estimate one-in-five children in Europe become victims of sexual abuse.

All this has to first pass the co-legislators in the Council and the European Parliament before it becomes EU-wide law.

The commission had already in 2020 proposed temporary legislation allowing providers like Facebook Messenger to scan messages for suspicious text and images.

The European Parliament then, last July, agreed to those voluntary measures. Now the commission's proposal seeks to make them permanent and mandatory.

But some European lawmakers are not happy. One long-standing critic is left-wing German MEP Patrick Breyer.

"This plan is nothing other than terrorism against our digital fundamental rights, which I will not relent to fight," said Breyer, in a statement.

German liberal MEP Moritz Körner drew similar conclusions.

"If the commission got away with this proposal, the privacy of digital correspondence would be dead," he told Bloomberg news.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content
  2. Online privacy for adults means more internet child abuse
  3. 'Huge risk' children from Ukraine will be trafficked
EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content

The European Commission is set to propose new legislation requiring companies to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse content. The rules come amid other moves by the EU's police agency Europol to develop AI targeting encryption.

EU lobbies Hungary to break oil sanctions deadlock

After the EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's Budapest trip, Hungary suggested it wants EU funds to offset the extra costs from receiving different oil sources, and the increased energy prices the planned Russian oil embargo entails.

Political groups shun far-right pro-Kremlin MEP

French MEP Thierry Mariani from the far-right Identity and Democracy Group is spearheading a report in the parliament's foreign affairs committee. The socialists are boycotting it.

Opinion

Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff

EU institutions have failed to create an inclusive culture for Europeans of colour and people with disabilities, according to the European Commission's first-ever survey on diversity, inclusion and respect at the workplace.

News in Brief

  1. Report: UK won't rule out deporting Ukrainians to Rwanda
  2. French police investigate Interpol president over 'torture'
  3. UN: 'thousands more' dead in Ukraine than estimates
  4. German foreign minister pledges accountability for Bucha killings
  5. Finnish parliament defence committee urges 'yes' to Nato
  6. Irish PM warns UK on Northern Ireland protocol
  7. EU condemns Russia's pre-war cyberattack on Ukraine
  8. IAEA: 'Fragile' situation at Ukraine nuclear plant

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  3. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  4. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersHuge support for Ukraine
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBWorkers want EC to limit subcontracting chains in construction

Latest News

  1. EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy
  2. Lagarde signals summer interest rate hike
  3. Commission child sex abuse law enrages privacy advocates
  4. UK threatens to scrap post-Brexit trade deal
  5. Is EU 'Horizon' science funding going towards Pegasus spyware?
  6. Syria donor conference shuns Russia
  7. Finland builds momentum toward Nato bid
  8. EU lobbies Hungary to break oil sanctions deadlock

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us