Friday

21st Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

EU leaders urge for stability in the UK 'as soon as possible'

  • Liz Truss (l) only two weeks ago was at the Prague summit with EU leaders, establishing the European Political Community (EPC) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders urged for stability in the UK "as soon as possible", following Liz Truss' resignation on Thursday (20) — after just 45 days in the prime minister's seat.

Truss will enter history as the shorter-serving premier. It is yet unclear who will lead the next Conservative government, with some calling for elections.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"It is not a complete surprise to us," Slovenia's Robert Golob summed up when arriving to the summit. "It was somehow predictable for the last two weeks," he said.

Several EU leaders said the fragile geopolitical situation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes the UK's political stability more urgent than ever.

"Hopefully it doesn't transfer to instability to Europe," Golob said, adding that "every kind of instability at this particulate of time is not good news for the world."

"I think stability is very important," Irish prime minister Michael Martin said, adding he had sympathised with Truss, "I think it's been a very difficult time for the British prime minister".

He added that he would like to "see a successor selected as quickly as possible", citing "fairly significant geopolitical issues facing Europe".

French president Emmanuel Macron also said it was important for Britain to find stability as soon as possible. Truss — during the campaign for Tory leadership — had marked Macron as not clearly "friend or foe".

"We want, above all else, stability," Macron told reporters. "On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go," he added.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte was less sentimental.

"Liz Truss yes, yes. I was very enthusiastic about her. [We had a] very nice call. I'm looking forward to her successor. The fifth I think," Rutte, the second longest-serving prime minister among the EU-27, quipped.

The UK's political stability is not on the agenda of the EU summit, but it will be on leaders' minds. Just a few years ago the British prime minister would have been in Brussels too at the summit.

Some see the UK's turmoil as a result of Brexit. The UK and the EU are still locked in negotiations after London, under Truss' leadership, planned to upend existing agreements on post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

Referring to Brexit, Irish PM Martin said "I think … many issues had not been thought through in respect to what was a political decision with huge economic and market implications".

"No one should or can be happy about the political and economic turmoil in the UK," former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted on Thursday, adding that "Brexit makes everything more difficult".

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal
  2. No Tories are now defending Brexit — and Truss is noticing
  3. Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor
  4. EU takes legal action against UK over post-Brexit trade
EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

The former foreign minister was the one who introduced Northern Ireland protocol bill earlier this year, which would allow the UK government to abandon parts of the protocol — in breach of its divorce agreement with the EU.

Opinion

No Tories are now defending Brexit — and Truss is noticing

The mood in London in ruling political, financial, and opinion-forming circles is that the steam is going out of the Brexit balloon. Brexit is now seen as a bore, replete with negatives for economic, scientific and civil society.

Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor

British prime minister Boris Johnson has resigned as Conservative party leader, starting a race among Conservative MPs to replace him as prime minister but leaving a range of issues — Brexit, Northern Ireland, and Scottish independence — for his successor.

EU takes legal action against UK over post-Brexit trade

"Let's call a spade a spade, this is illegal," EU commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said on the UK's move to introduce legislation suspending parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, as the commission launched several probes against London.

News in Brief

  1. Truss resigns as UK PM
  2. Ukrainians win 2022 Sakharov Prize
  3. EU countries divided over new EU elections rules
  4. Timmermans 'disgusted' by Hungary minister's Moscow trip
  5. EU leaders to threaten Belarus with more sanctions
  6. EU to provide military training to Ukraine
  7. Putin's aggression prompted 'remarkable' UN vote on Ukraine
  8. Council of Europe declares Russia a 'terrorist' regime

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. EU leaders urge for stability in the UK 'as soon as possible'
  2. Iranian abroad: "We are fighting a despotic regime"
  3. Spain, France and Portugal reach gas pipeline deal
  4. Germany plans withdrawal from Energy Charter Treaty
  5. The Netherlands really doesn't want new joint debt
  6. EU leaders aim to break impasse on energy crisis talks
  7. Iran has joined Russia axis on Ukraine war, EU says
  8. EU and 10 Asian states pulling together against Russia and China

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us