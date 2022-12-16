Friday

16th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

MEPs oppose including Morocco in Qatari corruption scandal

By

Listen to article

The European Parliament voted against including allegations of Morocco influence-peddling on a Qatar resolution that also demanded the need for broader transparency and accountability in the European institutions.

An amendment (31) in the resolution tabled by the Left said that Morocco may have also been attempting to influence MEPs, former MEPs and staff through acts of corruption.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It then called for the application of measures in line with those applied to the representatives of Qatari interests, while investigations into the so-called 'Qatargate' affair are ongoing.

But the amendment was voted down by almost everyone on the centre-right European Peoples Party (EPP), most of the Socialist and Democrats (S&D), as well as the bulk of liberal MEPs from the Renew Europe party.

Renew Europe says they voted against the amendment because the involvement of Morocco was not yet confirmed at the time and that the focus was on Qatar.

NGO a front for Moroccan state

Among the naysayers in the Renew Europe group is its Belgian vice-president, Frederique Ries, who sat on the unpaid board of a NGO fronting for the Moroccan state at a time when the EU was proposing a controversial trade deal with Rabat.

The Official Belgian Journal lists her as part of the administration on the now-dormant Euromeda Foundation, co-founded in 2018 by a former Moroccan state minister, Mohamed Cheikh Biadillah, and previously co-chaired by Salaheddine Mezouar when he was head of Morocco's largest trade business union.

It is not listed in the EU's joint-transparency register.

At its inception, the foundation subleased office space at Hill & Knowlton Strategies consultancy some 150 metres away from the European Parliament. Morocco was Hill & Knowlton's top client, netting up to €300,000 in fees in 2016. The consultancy's executive strategy director Alain Berger is Euromeda's secretary general.

Its president is former French socialist MEP Gilles Pargneaux, who in 2018 was also chair of the EU parliament's friendship group with Morocco. Ries was also on that group.

Friendship groups are unregulated bodies that claim to foster relations with countries outside Europe, and have posed headaches over the years given they are sometimes quoted in foreign media as representing the official position of the European Parliament.

The European Parliament has since disbanded all of them in light of the latest scandal.

Pargneaux's group was set up in 2011, cultivating close ties with Morocco and gaining high-level access to government officials.

When it visited Laayone, the biggest city in the annexed Western Sahara territory, in 2015 and 2016, they were quoted as representing a "European delegation." Pargneaux himself described it as a "trans-partisan delegation of European deputies."

Pargneaux, along with Ries and another MEP sitting on the Euromeda board, had in 2018 tabled an amendment watering-down a provision on tracing Western Sahara agricultural exports to Europe.

An internal European Parliament inquiry composed of MEPs into the affair, exposed by EUobserver, had cleared Ries of any suspicion or wrongdoing, she said.

Ries said she has never taken gifts from Morocco or had her trips paid by Morocco, in a line of questioning she described as "insulting". She also said she was not fully aware of Morocco's part in founding the NGO.

"I may have not done enough thorough research at the time," she said, noting her involvement aimed at fostering cultural and historical links between the EU and Morocco.

Ries said she joined Euromeda's board to discuss migration and the environment, along with academics in order to build bridges.

"This thing has been dormant, it has never been active," she said, noting she belongs to the group of MEPs fighting for greater transparency. "I should have quit the thing," she said.

Euromeda's co-founder Mohamed Cheikh Biadillah was Morocco's former minister of health and secretary general of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM).

Euromeda's website no longer lists Biadillah as a co-founder, despite his name being published as such by the Official Belgian Journal. It did not respond to questions as to why.

Biadillah's party toes the monarchy line when it comes to the Western Sahara, a large swathe of territory annexed by Morocco and not officially recognised by the United Nations.

Salaheddine Mezouar was listed as vice-president. He no longer appears on the website. But at the time of his senior posting in Euromeda, Mezouar presided over CGEM, Morocco's largest trade and business union.

Pargneaux, while still a sitting MEP, was hosting events in the European Parliament in 2018 on behalf of the foundation.

Those included discussions with the OCP Policy Center, a think tank bankrolled by Morocco's largest phosphate mining company, the OCP.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
  2. Kaili set to lose vice-president seat as Qatar fallout hits MEPs
  3. EU parliament suspends Kaili's VP 'duties' over Qatar scandal
  4. Is the overwhelming critique of Qatar hypocritical?
  5. How to restore the European Parliament's reputation

Investigation

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim

The European parliament's lead negotiator on the Morocco trade deal, French liberal MEP Patricia Lalonde, is also on the EuroMedA Foundation board along with former Moroccan state ministers and a top ranking official in Morocco's ministry of agriculture.

EU parliament suspends Kaili's VP 'duties' over Qatar scandal

European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili has had her tasks suspended but retains her seat until a formal vote is taken. The move follows allegations of corruption as well as a spate of arrests by the Belgian police, involving €600,000 cash.

Opinion

How to restore the European Parliament's reputation

One of the most striking features of this scandal is the fact that it was the Belgian police — working on this case for months — who spotted what was arguably hiding in plain sight, writes EU Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly.

Opinion

How to restore the European Parliament's reputation

One of the most striking features of this scandal is the fact that it was the Belgian police — working on this case for months — who spotted what was arguably hiding in plain sight, writes EU Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly.

Opinion

'Qatargate' is the tip of the iceberg

To those of us who have been working for years to cast a light on EU corruption, this latest scandal is not a shock, or even a surprise — it's just the tip of the iceberg.

News in Brief

  1. Denmark forms new grand coalition government
  2. Eva Kaili is no longer EU parliament vice-president
  3. 'Pro-Kremlin group' in EU Parliament cyberattack
  4. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  5. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  6. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  7. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  8. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  6. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe

Latest News

  1. The not-so-soft killing of the EU's Farm to Fork strategy
  2. Ethics after Qatargate
  3. How to restore the European Parliament's reputation
  4. MEPs oppose including Morocco in Qatari corruption scandal
  5. 'Qatargate' is the tip of the iceberg
  6. Russian fertiliser kings to get EU sanctions relief
  7. Monetary austerity risks derailing EU green agenda, economists warn
  8. Poland drops last-minute objection to tax deal at EU summit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us