euobserver
Together but not for long? Euro and non-euro leaders at a summit. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sarkozy pushes for 'two-speed' Europe

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

With France's borrowing costs on the up and with its prized triple-A rating under threat, French leader Nicolas Sarkozy is publicly advocating a fast-lane Europe for 'core' euro-countries.

"In the end, clearly, there will be two European gears: one gear towards more integration in the euro zone and a gear that is more confederal in the European Union," Sarkozy said Tuesday (8 November) during a discussion with students at Strasbourg University.

Key to his argument was that as the ...

EU Political

EU Political
