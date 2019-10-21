Snap elections in North Macedonia after EU rejection

North Macedonia's prime minister Zoran Zaev has called early elections after the European Union refused to start accession talks with the country.

Following the call, the president of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, invited all party leaders for a meeting on Sunday (20 October) afternoon, where all agreed to hold elections on 12 April - eight months before the normal end of the term.

According to the law, prime minister Zaev and his government will now step down and will be re...