Ad
euobserver
A demonstration for Catalonian independence in Spain. (Photo: Day Donaldson)

Catalonia and Scotland at core of Europe's geopolitical conundrum

EU Political
Opinion
by Adria Salvador Palau and Jon Roozenbeek, Cambridge,

In recent months, the Catalan autonomous government has taken unprecedented political steps towards independence from Spain, angering Madrid and putting EU leaders on edge.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government has doubled down on its bet for independence by calling for a new referendum in 2018.

Together, Scotland and Catalonia have spun a complicated web of juxtaposed geopolitical interests, running in parallel to the already complex Brexit negotiations.

Catalonia, located ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

May to Scotland: 'Now is not the time' for referendum
Scotland seeks new independence vote before Brexit
Catalan separatists to bring cause to 'heart of Europe'
Catalan parliament backs independence vote
A demonstration for Catalonian independence in Spain. (Photo: Day Donaldson)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections