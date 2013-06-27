Ad
Cameron (l) confronted Italy and France (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU summit talks held up by British rebate

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A meeting of EU leaders expected to welcome a deal on the seven-year EU budget and to focus on youth unemployment was held up on Thursday (27 June) by Britain's concerns over its rebate.

"It's absolutely essential that we stick to the deal that we reached in February and that we protect the UK rebate," British Prime Minister David Cameron said on his way into the summit in Brussels.\n \nAt stake is about €200 million out of the overall €3.6 billion which the UK gets back each year from ...

