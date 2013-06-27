EU summit talks held up by British rebate

A meeting of EU leaders expected to welcome a deal on the seven-year EU budget and to focus on youth unemployment was held up on Thursday (27 June) by Britain's concerns over its rebate.

"It's absolutely essential that we stick to the deal that we reached in February and that we protect the UK rebate," British Prime Minister David Cameron said on his way into the summit in Brussels.



At stake is about €200 million out of the overall €3.6 billion which the UK gets back each year from ...