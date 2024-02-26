Ad
euobserver
Farmers from various member states entered the Belgian capital to call on the EU to act on "unfair" competition and prices (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

Angry farmers block Brussels again, urge fix to 'unfair' prices

EU Political
Green Economy
by Paula Soler and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Around 1,000 tractors surrounded the Schuman EU quarter in Brussels on Monday (26 February) where agriculture ministers were meeting to discuss their response to the situation of farmers across the EU.

"We hear, clearly, their complaints," said Belgian agriculture minister David Clarinval, ahead of the council meeting.

But their violence is "counterproductive" in terms of the image and the impact on the world of agricultu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Farmers call for 'fair prices' and set fires in Brussels protest
Von der Leyen kills EU pesticides ban in election sop to farmers
Farmers are right to protest — but Green Deal is wrong target
Lead Green MEP: 'The economic system is failing farmers'
Farmers from various member states entered the Belgian capital to call on the EU to act on "unfair" competition and prices (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections