Angry farmers block Brussels again, urge fix to 'unfair' prices

Around 1,000 tractors surrounded the Schuman EU quarter in Brussels on Monday (26 February) where agriculture ministers were meeting to discuss their response to the situation of farmers across the EU.
"We hear, clearly, their complaints," said Belgian agriculture minister David Clarinval, ahead of the council meeting.
But their violence is "counterproductive" in terms of the image and the impact on the world of agricultu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.