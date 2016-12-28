Romanian president rejects PM designate

Romania's social democrat party (PSD) and liberals have accused president Klaus Iohannis of causing a political crisis after he vetoed their candidate for prime minister of the country.

The two parties could use their majority in Romania's parliament to try and suspend Iohannis, whom they accuse of breaching of Romania's constitution, which says the president has to be neutral.

Iohannis, formerly a member of the conservative-liberal National Liberal Party, on Tuesday rejected the...