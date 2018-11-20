MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency

MEPs might delay a vote on boosting transparency on the lobbyists they meet and on how they spend taxpayers' money on themselves.
The vote is scheduled for Wednesday (21 November), but the possible delay is linked to a long overdue internal legal opinion that was supposed to have been delivered at the start of the month.
The European Parliament has, for years, said it wanted a mandatory register for lobbyists, shared with the European Commission and the EU Council, where member s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
