Ad
euobserver
'Freedom of mandate' concept is blocking transparency reforms (Photo: European Union 2014)

MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs might delay a vote on boosting transparency on the lobbyists they meet and on how they spend taxpayers' money on themselves.

The vote is scheduled for Wednesday (21 November), but the possible delay is linked to a long overdue internal legal opinion that was supposed to have been delivered at the start of the month.

The European Parliament has, for years, said it wanted a mandatory register for lobbyists, shared with the European Commission and the EU Council, where member s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU parliament will not budge on office expenses
How eight MEPs overruled 540 colleagues on office expenses
'Freedom of mandate' concept is blocking transparency reforms (Photo: European Union 2014)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections