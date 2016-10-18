Ad
euobserver
Liikanen (c) and Wallstroem in 2001 (Photo: European Commission)

Dieselgate MEPs let ex-commissioners off hook

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal will no longer pursue former European commissioners Erkki Liikanen and Margot Wallstroem to testify.

The committee's group coordinators agreed with a proposal by chairwoman Kathleen Van Brempt to let the duo off the hook because they were not thought to add much to the inquiry, and because they had busy schedules.

Van Brempt told EUobserver on Tuesday (18 October) that she had a lengthy phone conversation with...

Dieselgate
EU Political

euobserver

