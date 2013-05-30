EU takes UK to court over social benefits test

The European Commission stepped into a highly sensitive national issue with one of the most eurosceptic member states Thursday (30 May) when it decided to take the UK to court over its social security tests for foreigners.
"The UK is denying people from other EU countries that live in the UK access to social security benefits to which they are entitled," a commission spokesperson said, justifying the legal action.
Security benefits - such as unemployment benefits and family welfar...
