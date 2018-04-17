EU passes new rules to prevent far-right funding abuses

New rules on the funding of European political parties and their think tanks were adopted on Tuesday (17 April), as part of a larger bid to prevent abuse ahead of European Parliament elections next year.
MEPs in the plenary in Strasbourg voted largely in favour of the reforms, amid a backlash from smaller EU political parties that say the new rules redistribute money to the largest parties.
The overhaul reduces the share of EU funding that is currently equally allocated to all Eur...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.