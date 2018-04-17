EU passes new rules to prevent far-right funding abuses

New rules on the funding of European political parties and their think tanks were adopted on Tuesday (17 April), as part of a larger bid to prevent abuse ahead of European Parliament elections next year.

MEPs in the plenary in Strasbourg voted largely in favour of the reforms, amid a backlash from smaller EU political parties that say the new rules redistribute money to the largest parties.

The overhaul reduces the share of EU funding that is currently equally allocated to all Eur...