Khreshchatyk street Kiev, Ukraine (Photo: Mstyslav Chernov via Wikimedia Commons)

European energy solidarity is both a necessity and an opportunity

by Fabian Zuleeg, Brussels,

If parts of Europe are cold and hungry while others are able to protect themselves, there will be a political backlash that could tear the EU apart. To prevent this, the EU needs to set up a European energy solidarity mechanism.

Adding to pre-war pressures, Russia's war against Ukraine and Putin's weaponisation of Russian gas has destabilised the global energy market, driving up prices and creating supply bottlenecks, with severe consequences for Europe even before the extra demand of ...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Fabian Zuleeg is Chief Executive and Chief Economist at the European Policy Centre. This op-ed was previously published by the European Policy Centre, and was kindly shared for republishing by EUobserver.

