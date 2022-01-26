Poland's year of fear - who will die next in abortion crackdown?

Every day, the calls and emails flood in with desperate requests for help.
Since the Constitutional Tribunal decision leading to a law all but eliminating legal abortion in Poland – which came into force one year ago – the number of women and girls contacting the Federation for Women and Family ...
Urszula Grycuk is the international advocacy coordinator at the Federation for Women and Family Planning (Federa) in Warsaw, Poland.
