euobserver
A pro-choice demonstration in Poland, October 2020. Plans are now afoot to require doctors to report all pregnancies and miscarriages to a central registry - which could lead to worrisome inquiries in cases in which pregnancies don't end in childbirth (Photo: Spacerowiczka)

Poland's year of fear - who will die next in abortion crackdown?

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Urszula Grycuk, Warsaw,

Every day, the calls and emails flood in with desperate requests for help.

Since the Constitutional Tribunal decision leading to a law all but eliminating legal abortion in Poland – which came into force one year ago – the number of women and girls contacting the Federation for Women and Family ...

Rule of Law

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Urszula Grycuk is the international advocacy coordinator at the Federation for Women and Family Planning (Federa) in Warsaw, Poland.

