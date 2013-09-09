Ad
euobserver
Berlusconi's political life is nearing its end (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Berlusconi spells more trouble ahead for Italy

EU Political
Opinion
by Mark Willis,

In the month following a Supreme Court decision to uphold a guilty verdict for tax evasion against former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, political instability in Italy has risen towards boiling point.

While a lower appeals court is reconsidering the length of an accompanying ban on holding public office handed down to Berlusconi, anti-corruption legislation introduced by Mario Monti’s technocratic administration in 2012 already prohibits felons convicted to jail terms exceeding two ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Berlusconi stirs trouble in Italy, again
Italian court upholds Berlusconi jail sentence
Berlusconi's political life is nearing its end (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections