Are MEPs too 'free' to be accountable?

The European Commission proposed to reform the EU Lobbying Transparency Register in September 2016, promising to make it mandatory across EU institutions.
But, when it comes to lobbying transparency, the ball is now in the European Parliament's court.
On Wednesday (6 June), the parliament’s "contact group" – the two MEP negotiators Danuta Hübner and Sylvie Guillaume, plus members from each political group –...
