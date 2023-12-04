Georgian far-right leader laughs off potential EU sanctions

Georgia has long sought a rapprochement with Europe since its war with Russia in 2008. But behind the scenes, powerful actors are sabotaging the plans, spurred by increasing vigilantism.
In recent years, there has been a surge in far-right violence in Georgia, spearheaded by ultra-conservative religious groups. These groups have focused their attention on the LGBTQ+ community, drawing international condemnation. Now, they are rallyin...
Dylan Carter is a Brussels-based freelance investigative journalist. He previously reported from Ukraine and helped to found one of Ukraine's largest English-language media, The Kyiv Independent.
