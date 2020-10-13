Ad
euobserver
Describing the current situation as 'unsustainable', the aviation industry has urged EU countries to replace quarantine measures with testing prior to departure (Photo: Chad Davis)

EU waters down Covid-19 traffic-light travel zones concept

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU member states on Tuesday (13 October) will adopt common standards to coordinate coronavirus travel restrictions, including a 'traffic-light' system of affected areas - in a bid to prevent a recurrence of individual and unilateral measures, as seen during the first Covid-19 wave.

Under the proposal of the German presidency, endorsed by EU ambassadors last Friday, the European Centre for Disease Preve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

MEPs worry over lack of common Covid-19 criteria
Major regional discrepancies in Covid-19 response, report finds
Covid-19: How is Eastern Europe bracing for a second wave?
Coronavirus: Will a second wave divide Europe again?
Describing the current situation as 'unsustainable', the aviation industry has urged EU countries to replace quarantine measures with testing prior to departure (Photo: Chad Davis)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections