Nothing infuriates the public more than the feeling that rules are bent to protect the interests of the European institution's members (or top bureaucrats) (Photo: European Commission)

Decline of institutions' moral standards threatens EU

by Franklin Dehousse, Liege,

In 1988, Ramsay MacMullen published an interesting analysis about the fall of the Roman Empire, entitled Corruption and Decline of Rome.

For him, the Empire had fallen because it was corrupt. Moral corruption was the essential concept. The rule of law was circumvented, or frankly ignored. All took care of their personal interest, and neglected utterly the general one.

Those Romans wouldn't feel disoriented in the prese...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

